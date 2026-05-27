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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyPeopleResidential

Macquarie-backed student platform Tribera hires DACH MD

27 May 2026 | 15:16 | London | by Amy Finch

Maximilian Herbst to spearhead pipeline growth and capital deployment

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