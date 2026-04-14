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FinancingContinental EuropeFranceCommunity & Social HousingResidential

Macquarie provides €100m financing to French social housing group

14 Apr 2026 | 11:48 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Vilogia owns and operates 87,000 homes in France 

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