Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFundraisingResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Macquarie taps new MD for client solutions

22 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Neill O’Brien to head real estate division as firm seeks to expand

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Macquarie hunts for new London headquarters

9 Oct 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Macquarie takes aim at new student powerhouse

12 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Macquarie to form 12,000-bed European student housing platform 

21 Jul 2025
Read

Australian investor poised to enter European student market with company acquisition

7 Apr 2025
Read