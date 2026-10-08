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TechnologyContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools

8 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

From data platforms to virtual investment committee members, investors and agencies are developing products rather than buying them

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