Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Madison and StoneVest buy Bavaria industrial asset 

27 May 2025 | 12:50 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Sale-and-leaseback deal marks duo’s fifth German investment 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Logo, Symbol, Sign

Barings sells Lyon warehouse to Fidelity

21 May 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

M&G snaps up €73m Frankfurt logistics centre  

21 May 2025
Read
Ivanhoé Cambridge, logistics asset Fos-sur-Mer (Credits: Ivanhoé Cambridge)

Ivanhoé Cambridge picks buyer for €70m+ French warehouse

20 May 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

HIH and NREP JV acquires North Rhine-Westphalia logistics development

20 May 2025
Read