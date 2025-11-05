Green Street News - Homepage
FinancingInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Mago Capital secures financing for £125m Notting Hill deal

5 Nov 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Eldridge facility will help Mago to execute its business plan for the Notting Hill Gate Estate

