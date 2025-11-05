FinancingInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland
5 Nov 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Eldridge facility will help Mago to execute its business plan for the Notting Hill Gate Estate
Funding secured for £50m Norwich life sciences scheme
Mago Capital secures financing for £125m Notting Hill deal
First tenant secured at £1.2bn Oxford North
Bidders circle Henderson Park’s £700m+ London and Birmingham hotels
Primark increases Derby footprint
Colliers posts double-digit growth in third quarter
George Lucas snaps up £40m London mansion
Swiss Life on growing its real estate portfolio by 10% a year
Chancerygate appoints head of Europe
Federated Hermes markets £65m City block
British Land bags £27m Bournemouth retail park
Irish tycoons confirm sale of £5.2bn care homes group
Landsec agrees latest £225m London office sale
Last orders as Diageo’s Glasgow HQ hits the market
Shaken, not stirred: £250m Project Spectre sale launches
Q+A: CPP Investments’ van Oosterom – “The lines between sectors are blurring”
Shah on property: Malaysians’ curious plan to take off from Battersea
Go ahead? £250m Waterloo bus depot sale to be explored
Slicing up the pie: why bonus structures are changing
Tristan and Greycoat weigh sale of £230m St James’s gem