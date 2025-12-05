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RetailInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Mago Capital snaps up £27m Kensington retail asset

5 Dec 2025 | 07:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Trophy freehold property comprising five retail units alongside 20 apartments

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