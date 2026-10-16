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RetailSouth EastUK & IrelandLeasing

Mago Capital snaps up £40m Surrey estate

16 Oct 2026 | 13:38 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Deal is asset manager's first acquisition outside London

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