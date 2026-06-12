Major London projects hit as Ardmore Construction enters administration

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12 Jun 2026 | 07:28 | London | by May Agaran
Work has halted at nine of its London project sites
Funding talks ramp up as £2bn York Central moves to next stage
Argo creates brand for £500m urban logistics portfolio
Tesco’s €165m Irish logistics hub hits the market
Avison Young adds CBRE veteran to Birmingham team
Home REIT advances corporate wind-down
Amundi completes equity partnership with ICG
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Fiera and Wrenbridge land £77m sale of Heathrow logistics scheme
Gilbanks accelerates expansion with director hire
Re:shape lodges plans for Haringey co-living project
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
LaSalle revisits sale and recap options for £600m outlet centre
Nomura in talks to sell £100m West End block
Starwood names Europe asset management head