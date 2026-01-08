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CorporateLondonUK & IrelandFund manager

Malaysian sovereign fund picks new manager for £350m UK portfolio

8 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Expanding Singapore-based firm HE Capital secures mandate

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