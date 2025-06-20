Green Street News - Homepage
Mall of Switzerland rejigs a quarter of its space in repositioning

20 Jun 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Site tour with Multi reveals a shopping centre in transition

