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OfficeDevelopmentLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Mammoth Oxford Circus scheme approved

10 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Westminster green lights 800,000 sq ft of offices and 100,000 sq ft of retail at 33 Cavendish Square

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