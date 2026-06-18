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FundraisingDevelopmentESGInvestmentResidentialSouth EastSouth WestSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Man Group raises £362m for affordable housing fund

18 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Local council pension funds Oxfordshire and Wiltshire among the primary investors

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