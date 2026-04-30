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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Manchester landmark up for £70m sale

30 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Robin Marriott, Guy Montague-Jones

Hotel owned by France's Covivio hits the market

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