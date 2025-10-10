Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Manchester office floated for £16m

10 Oct 2025 | 07:41 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The 90,000 sq ft Manchester International Office Centre (MIOC) is 95% let

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Irish developer snares £85m Croydon project

9 Oct 2025
Read

Starwood locks in €500m Irish financing deal

9 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, House

Approval for St Helens life sciences and logistics scheme

9 Oct 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Pictet and XLB seal sale of Manchester office gem

9 Oct 2025
Read