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LeasingNorth WestOfficeUK & Ireland

Manchester office take-up remained resilient in Q2

3 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

The deals point towards a continued flight-to-quality, according to MOAF

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