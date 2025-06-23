Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialNorth WestStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Manchester sites with two-tower potential up for grabs

23 Jun 2025 | 08:20 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Previous plans for office failed to progress

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Landsec submits plans for first homes at Manchester mixed-use project

14 Mar 2025
Read
Grass, Plant, Tree

Landsec U+I maps out 900 homes at Manchester’s £1.4bn Mayfield

23 Oct 2024
Read
Road, Architecture, Building

Manchester gateway site with 46-storey tower potential up for sale

6 Nov 2023
Read
Blonde, Person, Hair

Flintoff’s property company exits £200m Manchester masterplan

22 Dec 2022
Read