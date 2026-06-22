NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Manchester United buys Indurent site for £2bn stadium

22 Jun 2026 | 14:48 | London | by May Agaran

Land will be used to build 100,000-seat arena

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Chatha Capital submits plans for 46-storey Manchester tower

25 Sep 2026
Read
Nature, Outdoors, Sky

Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools

23 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Peel floats sale of Salford Quays office

17 Sep 2026
Read

Funding talks ramp up as £2bn York Central moves to next stage

17 Sep 2026
Read