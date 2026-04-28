NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Manchester warehouse to be snapped up by e-commerce retailer

28 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young, David Hatcher

Trafford Park site spans 327,000 sq ft

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Manchester office take-up remained resilient in Q2

3 Aug 2026
Read
Lumber, Wood, Plywood

Timber firm snaps up 440,000 sq ft Yorkshire shed

30 Jul 2026
Read

Developer snaps up 19-storey Birmingham hotel opportunity

29 Jul 2026
Read

7R to build 47,000 sq m Warsaw warehouse park

23 Jul 2026
Read