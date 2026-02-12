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OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Manchester’s 10 Chapel Walks hits the market

12 Feb 2026 | 08:00 | London | by Charlie Schouten

CBRE seeking offers of £16.1m for multi-let office

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