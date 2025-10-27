Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Manchester’s Glassworks floated for sale

27 Oct 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Office remains largely vacant after 2022 completion

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Joint venture banks £127.5m loan for Manchester landmark

7 May 2025
Read

Gary Neville and KKR score S&P Global for Manchester office

14 May 2024
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Flagship Manchester resi scheme banks £185m financing

14 Feb 2024
Read

Fabrix hopes Manchester sale hits the right notes

24 Oct 2022
Read