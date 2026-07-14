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OfficeNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestment

Manchester’s leading office campus launched for £88m sale

14 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, Chris Borland

Out-of-town site comprises 10 buildings

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