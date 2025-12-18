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ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentNordics

Mandatum and Morgan Stanley form Finnish resi joint venture

18 Dec 2025 | 15:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Seed portfolio comprises seven assets worth more than €70m in total

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