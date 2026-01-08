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ResidentialNorth WestUK & IrelandStudent AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Manner submits revised plans for Hotspur Press regeneration

8 Jan 2026 | 07:07 | London | by May Agaran

Proposals updated following a fire at the site in June

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