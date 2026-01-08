Manner submits revised plans for Hotspur Press regeneration

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8 Jan 2026 | 07:07 | London | by May Agaran
Proposals updated following a fire at the site in June
LaSalle IM hires global head of private wealth
US hospitality giant Westmont lines up $400m hotel play in London
Approval granted for 140,000 sq ft Harwell Oxfordshire plans
Tameside Council acquires Ashton shopping centre
LPPI buys £45m Manchester office
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
SevenCitiesLdn targets £1bn platform with increased firepower
Bristol harbourside hotel and leisure scheme floated for £35m sale
Issas receive $7.5bn bid for petrol station business
CLS to exit UK REIT regime
Norges teams up with new partner for €1.5bn logistics assault
Starwood builds stake in under-pressure REIT
Top logistics managers and blue-chip partners hit the dating scene
Crosstree brought on for £500m Bloomsbury tower project
Mitsubishi Estate seeks partner for £800m Victoria scheme
Kovacs on property: tougher fundraising markets are prompting managers to rethink playbooks
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
Bank of England puts historic Roehampton sports estate up for sale
US hospitality giant lines up £300m London hotel scheme
Marylebone landmark put up for sale