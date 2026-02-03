NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Manova expands management team

3 Feb 2026 | 06:31 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Jitka Steinmetz joins as chief operating officer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

JLL appoints duo to lead asset management services team

31 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Q+A: Proxity boss on building Blackstone’s next logistics mega platform

15 Jul 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

GTC restructures Polish leadership team

8 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

From niche interest to "sexy": the rise of social infrastructure 

30 Jun 2026
Read