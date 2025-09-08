Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateFranceInvestment

Manova hires former CBRE exec for head of transactions role

8 Sep 2025 | 07:12 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Julia de Bonnefon will oversee deals in France, Belgium and Luxembourg

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Manova confirms Warsaw office purchase

1 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Mapfre and Manova sell Luxembourg office after repositioning

11 Apr 2025
Read
Nature, Landscape, Outdoors

Manova seeks €400m of equity for first European resi product

7 Mar 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

KanAm hires France and Benelux director from Ivanhoé Cambridge

4 Sep 2025
Read