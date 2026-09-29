NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

Manova offloads cross dock near Paris

29 Sep 2026 | 07:14 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Property sold to Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Outdoors, Loading Dock, Person

Sicore buys cross-dock hub near Valencia

22 Sep 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Clarion acquires 117,000 sq m Amiens warehouse

21 Sep 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read

Ceetrus sells €40m French shopping centre to Iroko Zen

30 Jul 2026
Read