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FinancingInvestmentResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Mansford refinances student platform with Barclays loan

19 Jan 2026 | 15:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investment firm's Student Cribs portfolio is valued at £600m

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