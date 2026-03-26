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OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

Mapfre and Swiss Life acquire €74m Rome office complex

26 Mar 2026 | 16:08 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Asset spans 14,700 sq m

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