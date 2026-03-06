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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Mapletree buys Dutch logistics facility from VDG

6 Mar 2026 | 07:02 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Park 15 in Oosterhout provides 30,817 sq m

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