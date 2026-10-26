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Student AccommodationUK & IrelandResidential

Mapletree brings management of 17,000-bed student portfolio in-house

26 Oct 2026 | 07:34 | London | by May Agaran

Singaporean investor integrates student properties in-house under Student Castle brand

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