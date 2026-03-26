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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentResidentialScotlandUK & IrelandUnited States

Mapletree to liquidate $1.4bn student property fund

26 Mar 2026 | 15:35 | London | by May Agaran

Fund had halted regular payments to investors in mid-2023

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