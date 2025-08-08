Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Marienburg hires asset management head from Apollo 

8 Aug 2025 | 15:27 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Tobias Kaiser will lead the German company's portfolio 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Blackstone appoints Rob Harper as interim BREIT chief executive

8 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Former Deutsche Bank exec appointed HSBC Asset Management global head of real assets

7 Aug 2025
Read

PTXRE hires director for nationwide transactions

7 Aug 2025
Read

Falcon AM hires Hammerson Ireland exec

6 Aug 2025
Read