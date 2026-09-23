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Mario Abbadessa: “We will invest €500m-€700m in Spain – our second market after Italy”

23 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Speaking at The District in Madrid, ADD Capital founder says firm is hunting for Spanish anchor deal

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