NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeLogisticsPeopleUK & Ireland

Mark Donnor leaves Westbrook to form new investment manager

1 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by David Hatcher

Firm will work in partnership on debut fund with Westbrook, where exec spent 23 years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Westbrook readies £500m+ UK multi-let spree

18 Feb 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Private equity buyer emerges for £120m industrial park

18 Jul 2024
Read

Private equity titan enters UK lending market

17 Nov 2022
Read
Person, Human, Car

Westbrook commits £172.5m to logistics platform

7 Mar 2022
Read