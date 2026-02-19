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PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateFundraisingUK & Ireland

Mark strengthens its Crossbay and fundraising teams

19 Feb 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Julie Cruz

Investment manager adds vice president and senior associate

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