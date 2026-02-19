Mark strengthens its Crossbay and fundraising teams

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19 Feb 2026 | 07:55 | London | by Julie Cruz
Investment manager adds vice president and senior associate
Knight Frank names Chris Davis as permanent group CFO
Padrock submits plans for £110m Hertfordshire logistics park
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Planning is broken – and it’s time the government admitted it
Developer plots 850,000 sq ft Scottish data centre campus
Downing bags £249m loan for Manchester living assets
Mountpark picks new chief executive
Healthcare Activos makes senior hire for €800m hospital push
Criterion revamps leadership to drive hotel expansion
Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring
Newmark’s race to join the leaders of the advisory pack
Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market
Tracy Stroh to leave GIC
Realty to buy £250m+ chunk of gated fund
The Pontegadea effect: how private wealth is reshaping European real estate
La Caisse receives flurry of bids for £200m+ City project
Starwood-backed European data centre firm pushes ahead with €5bn sale process
L&G high-flyer Pete Gladwell departs
Melford seeks a little piece of Paradise with £140m deal