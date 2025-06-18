DevelopmentContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalyLogisticsLondonOfficeResidentialRetailSpainUK & Ireland
18 Jun 2025 | 07:15 | London | by Julie Cruz
French affiliate Assembly will develop across the mixed-use, student housing and urban logistics sectors
Want to read the full article?
Reza Merchant nears deal with creditors despite bankruptcy petition
Affordable housing grant leaves £100bn hole
Could the affordable housing package be a game-changer?
Residential Secure Income reports drop in NAV and portfolio valuation
Adobe extends stay at Derwent’s White Collar Factory
Glenhawk CEO to step down
“Near record year” shaping up for venture capital investment in life sciences
Mark to build €1.5bn pan-European development platform
Government launches new “housing bank”
Zerda lands new roles with bank-backed managers
Canadian fund to put £600m+ logistics campus in play
GIC strikes £120m industrial deal
M7 secures £135m+ retail park portfolio exit
Patron Capital secures €600m investment from Mitsubishi Estate
Hines and Oaktree fire up £175m logistics sale
Colliers’ London head of international capital departs
Luxury student developer launches £270m portfolio sale
Change at the top of Brookfield’s global real estate business