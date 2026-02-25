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ResidentialEast MidlandsLondonRetailSouth EastUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

Market grind ends John Lewis’ residential dream

25 Feb 2026 | 13:35 | London | by David Hatcher

Retailer quits grand plans to create 10,000-home portfolio amid headwinds

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