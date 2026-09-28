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PeopleAlternativesDevelopmentInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Marlow Studios overhauls leadership to kickstart £1bn creative campus

28 Sep 2026 | 13:39 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Sir John Armitt and Max James take over to build the 1.6m sq ft Buckinghamshire film studio

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