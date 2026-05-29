NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RegenerationOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Maro Itoje on art, placemaking and property partnerships

29 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

England rugby captain on working with the property community, African art collecting and using art's storytelling power when placemaking

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Person, Walking, Adult

Q+A: Former Colliers chair on what property firms really want from their staff

26 Jun 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: Accor’s Yannick Wagner on completing the asset-light transformation

11 May 2026
Read
People, Person, Indoors

The property industry can help tackle the youth unemployment crisis

26 Mar 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Five questions for Leumi UK's head of property finance

13 Feb 2026
Read