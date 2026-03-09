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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

Marq lets 100,000 sq m at German logistics hub

9 Mar 2026 | 11:57 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Maersk takes more than 90,000 sq m at Philippsburg Logistics Centre

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