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LogisticsEast MidlandsLeasingUK & Ireland

Marq locks in occupier for Northampton logistics hub

24 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Moulton Park asset has EPC A and BREEAM Very Good ratings

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