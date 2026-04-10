NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandFinancingInvestmentLeasingSustainability

Marq Logistics close to leasing 760,000 sq ft speculatively developed warehouse

10 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

Midlands megashed is biggest to be completed in UK in past two years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Road, Outdoors, Transportation

CTP signs Pepco to 56,000 sq m at Bucharest logistics park

20 Oct 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

AmTrust unveils plans for 1m sq ft City tower

16 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Cain locks in tenant for 190,500 sq ft Leeds logistics building

15 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

£160m deal locked in for largest warehouse trade of the year

12 Oct 2026
Read