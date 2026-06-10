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LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsUK & Ireland

Marq Logistics plots 750,000 sq ft Magna Park Lutterworth expansion

10 Jun 2026 | 16:04 | London | by May Agaran

Planning submission imminent for pair of logistics facilities on 40 acre plot

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