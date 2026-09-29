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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyItalyLeasingSpainUK & Ireland

Marq Logistics predicts strong leasing to continue through third quarter

29 Sep 2026 | 17:01 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Leasing volumes in Europe grew by 31% from Q1 to Q2

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