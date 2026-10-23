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LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandLeasingSustainability

Marq secures tenant for 660,000 sq ft Magna Park Corby project

23 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran

Chinese 3PL firm Super Smart Services to occupy MPC2 unit

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