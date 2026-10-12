NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailUK & Ireland

Martin Property Group eyes Poundland purchase

12 Oct 2026 | 08:04 | London | by May Agaran

Privately owned Irish firm said to be the "preferred partner" of discount retailer's management team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

Martin Property Group leads race to acquire 100 NCP sites

7 Sep 2026
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Poundland owner mulls sale one year after acquisition

19 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Boreal IM signs occupier for Poundland's former distribution centre

28 Apr 2026
Read

Martin’s Properties enters UK self-storage market

15 Apr 2026
Read