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OfficeNorth WestUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Martin Property Group secures planning for Preston office project

9 Nov 2026 | 08:00 | London | by May Agaran

First phase will redevelop the car park at Fishergate shopping centre into five office blocks

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