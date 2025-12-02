Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationRetailUK & Ireland

Martin Property Group unveils plans for 850,000 sq ft Preston office campus

2 Dec 2025 | 15:58 | London | by May Agaran

Five buildings to be built on car park site as phase one of proposed two-phase project

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Neighborhood

£86m resi project planned for Surrey car park

18 Nov 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Plans unveiled for 2.5m sq ft Cambridgeshire logistics scheme

4 Nov 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Ladbible signs for 32,000 sq ft Islington office

31 Oct 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Face

Shah on property: Malaysians’ curious plan to take off from Battersea

31 Oct 2025
Read