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Self-storageSouth EastSouth WestUK & IrelandAlternativesCorporateDevelopmentInvestment

Martin’s Properties enters UK self-storage market

15 Apr 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Developer launches Cactus Self Storage with a focus on the South and South West of England

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